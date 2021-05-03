Short Interest in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Rises By 26.7%

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 912,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.91. 12,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.13. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,896,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,546,000 after buying an additional 146,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,673,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,058,000 after purchasing an additional 734,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,676,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,171,000 after purchasing an additional 241,331 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,082,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,672 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,043,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,956,000 after purchasing an additional 113,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
