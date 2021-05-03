Short Interest in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Rises By 26.7%

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 912,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.91. 12,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.13. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 42.18%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,896,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,546,000 after buying an additional 146,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,673,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,058,000 after purchasing an additional 734,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,676,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,171,000 after purchasing an additional 241,331 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,082,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,672 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,043,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,956,000 after purchasing an additional 113,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

