Short Interest in Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Grows By 25.1%

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,732,200 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the March 31st total of 1,385,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,661.0 days.

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

