Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Increases By 25.2%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.83. 231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,757. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $20.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $841,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 93,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 57,021 shares during the period.

