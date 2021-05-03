Short Interest in Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVSP) Increases By 26.7%

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVSP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EVSP stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Environmental Service Professionals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Environmental Service Professionals Company Profile

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental consulting services for addressing mold and moisture intrusion and the associated acute or chronic issues that impact the interior air quality of commercial and residential buildings. The company offers Certified Environmental Home Inspector (CEHI) program, a training, certification, inspection, and results reporting analysis program that provides moisture and toxin inspection, as well as energy use awareness to residential and commercial clients.

