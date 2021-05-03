Short Interest in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Increases By 30.9%

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the March 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $738,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock worth $2,354,192 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,638,000 after acquiring an additional 566,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,408,000 after purchasing an additional 488,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,749,000 after purchasing an additional 187,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,693,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,351,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,563,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,877,000 after buying an additional 198,939 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $49.77 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.