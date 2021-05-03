Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Increases By 30.5%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the March 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 574.0 days.

Shares of GBERF opened at $663.92 on Monday. Geberit has a 52-week low of $428.00 and a 52-week high of $706.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $653.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.55.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

