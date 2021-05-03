Short Interest in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Expands By 27.0%

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GER traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,210. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.