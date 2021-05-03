Short Interest in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Increases By 30.8%

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 927,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $32.16 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.24. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 447.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,251,000 after buying an additional 468,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

