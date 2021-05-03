Short Interest in Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Decreases By 18.3%

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,700 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 548,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,238.5 days.

OTCMKTS:HIBRF opened at $1.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. Hibernia REIT has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

About Hibernia REIT

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

