Short Interest in Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Decreases By 18.3%

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,700 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 548,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,238.5 days.
OTCMKTS:HIBRF opened at $1.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. Hibernia REIT has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $1.49.
About Hibernia REIT
