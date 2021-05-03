Short Interest in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Expands By 27.2%

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Hudson Capital worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Capital alerts:

NASDAQ HUSN traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,759. Hudson Capital has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00.

Hudson Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, and factoring services.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.