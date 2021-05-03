Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Drops By 19.6%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $54.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average is $53.81. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter.
Iberdrola Company Profile
Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.
