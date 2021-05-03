Short Interest in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Increases By 24.5%

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 324,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

ICL stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $7.07.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ICL Group by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

