Short Interest in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Declines By 17.9%

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,900 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 853,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 169,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 54.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $93.88 on Monday. Integer has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $98.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.30 and a 200 day moving average of $80.45.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Integer will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

