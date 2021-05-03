Short Interest in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Decreases By 17.0%

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $117.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $87.51 and a 12-month high of $121.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,653. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,221 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,468 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,149,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,056,000 after acquiring an additional 999,237 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

