Short Interest in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Grows By 30.7%

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the March 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

PHG stock opened at $56.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

