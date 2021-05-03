Short Interest in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Expands By 24.8%

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the March 31st total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Shares of LARK traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.50. 214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,217. The company has a market cap of $116.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 27.36%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.