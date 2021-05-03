Short Interest in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Drops By 19.7%

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 587,800 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.80. 202,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,515. The firm has a market cap of $110.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.42. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.01 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in LifeVantage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LifeVantage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in LifeVantage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

