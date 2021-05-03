Short Interest in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Increases By 30.7%

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the March 31st total of 52,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMST. Raymond James upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST opened at $15.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%. On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 32,985 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 366,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

