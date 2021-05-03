Short Interest in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Drops By 18.2%

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 922,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $55.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.90. Loews has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,017 shares of company stock valued at $551,878 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Loews by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 568,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

