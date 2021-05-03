Short Interest in Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Grows By 26.9%

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 291,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 528.6 days.

Shares of MAANF stock remained flat at $$0.47 during trading hours on Monday. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Maanshan Iron & Steel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers hot and cold rolled, galvanized, and color coated strips; ship plates, container use strips, electric steel, pipe steel, etc.; H-beam, angle, and channel sections; cold-heading wire rods; and train wheels for wagon cars.

