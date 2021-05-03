Short Interest in Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Drops By 19.7%

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE MHNC traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,756. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64. Maiden Holdings North America has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

