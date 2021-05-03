Short Interest in Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Declines By 16.9%

Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,219,400 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 1,467,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of MNKKQ stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33. The company has a market cap of $21.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 3.82. Mallinckrodt has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.10 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 83.44% and a positive return on equity of 46.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mallinckrodt from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

