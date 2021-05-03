Short Interest in Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Rises By 27.8%

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

MARZF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Marston’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Marston's alerts:

Shares of MARZF stock remained flat at $$1.34 on Monday. Marston’s has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.