Short Interest in National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Decreases By 17.2%

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NBGIF opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. National Bank of Greece has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of National Bank of Greece from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, and Egypt. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

