Short Interest in Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFF) Grows By 30.4%

Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NTXFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Natixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered Natixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Natixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Natixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Natixis stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. Natixis has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84.

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers asset and wealth management services in the areas of savings, investment, risk management, and advisory; and mergers and acquisitions, primary equity and loan markets, acquisition and strategic finance, financial transactions on shares, capital, and rating advisory services; structured financing.

