Short Interest in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Grows By 27.2%

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Desjardins cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,746. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.1674 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

