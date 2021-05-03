Short Interest in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Expands By 24.3%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,030,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 16,120,000 shares. Approximately 16.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
QuantumScape stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,144,441. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $132.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 25.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
See Also: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.