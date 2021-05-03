Short Interest in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Expands By 24.3%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,030,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 16,120,000 shares. Approximately 16.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

QuantumScape stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,144,441. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $132.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QS shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 25.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

