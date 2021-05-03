Short Interest in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Increases By 27.6%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 908,900 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 194,538 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 339.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 192,789 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,545. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $41.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $551.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of -0.03.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. Analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.