Short Interest in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Declines By 21.7%

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,100 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 384,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in SJW Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in SJW Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJW traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.39. 2,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,068. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

