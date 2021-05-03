Short Interest in Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Drops By 19.0%

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,926,800 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 2,378,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.7 days.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

TNEYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tamarack Valley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.