Short Interest in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Decreases By 20.4%

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,800 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 403,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TCG BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

CGBD stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,313. The company has a market cap of $758.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.94 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. TCG BDC has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is currently 71.51%.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

