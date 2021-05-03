Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Drops By 21.4%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,300 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 864,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,793.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMNSF remained flat at $$148.93 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.45 and its 200-day moving average is $130.87. Temenos has a one year low of $110.23 and a one year high of $190.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

