Short Interest in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Increases By 30.5%

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the March 31st total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Get The ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

Shares of STKS stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.82 million, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $10.90.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.