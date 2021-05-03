Short Interest in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Grows By 25.2%

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,500 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 411,600 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

NYSE TNP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,462. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $174.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

TNP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

