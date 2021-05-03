Short Interest in UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Increases By 30.4%

UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,741,400 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 4,403,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,202.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNCFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UNCFF stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.42. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.