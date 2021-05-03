Short Interest in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Rises By 28.1%

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the March 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 663,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of UBX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,171. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.36. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

