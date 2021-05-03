Short Interest in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Expands By 30.4%

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,900 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Universal Logistics stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $673.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.57. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

ULH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $888,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. 24.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

