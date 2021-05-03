Short Interest in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Declines By 19.8%

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 4,490,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,335,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,210 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,321,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,085,000 after acquiring an additional 891,972 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.1% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,708,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after acquiring an additional 98,472 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,589,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of WES stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.91. 904,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,495. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.07 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.25%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

