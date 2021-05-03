Short Interest in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Drops By 19.6%

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 37,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 216,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.17% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of WTT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,994. Wireless Telecom Group has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.