Short Interest in WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Expands By 28.5%

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the March 31st total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPTIF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of WPTIF opened at $16.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States.

