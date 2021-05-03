Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires 1,892 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.5% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after buying an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,439,277,000 after purchasing an additional 179,412 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.96. The company had a trading volume of 172,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,418,858. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.02 and its 200 day moving average is $142.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

