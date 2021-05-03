Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys 20,030 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,030 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

IEFA traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,213,065 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.