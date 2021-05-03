Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys 20,030 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,030 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

IEFA traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,213,065 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

