Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,535 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 2.1% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $27,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,314,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 602,256 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 289,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,295,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.04. 190,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,318,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a PE ratio of -567.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.