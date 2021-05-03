Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,927 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $58.46. 533,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,766,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

