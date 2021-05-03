Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $2,351,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 440,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,677,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.25. The stock had a trading volume of 59,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,144,012. The company has a market capitalization of $198.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.