Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Shares of SSTK traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.84. 326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,656. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.18. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $1,224,596.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,726.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,482 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total value of $904,642.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,464,824 shares in the company, valued at $903,489,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,194 shares of company stock worth $16,216,452. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 262,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after buying an additional 144,274 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 259.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

