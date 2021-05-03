SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.52

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.52 and last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 1622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $612,055.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,683.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,067,472 shares of company stock valued at $32,658,438 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,464 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 32,501 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,171,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 583,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after buying an additional 125,050 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

