Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Down to $2.92

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.92, but opened at $2.82. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands.

SIFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sify Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.35% of Sify Technologies worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

