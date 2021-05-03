Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,100 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the March 31st total of 377,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 570,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SIMO opened at $71.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $74.10.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,265 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,127 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $11,130,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

