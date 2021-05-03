Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Trading 218.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $524,041.91 and $229.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 218.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00031198 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,779,338 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

